Fire and rain: Mudslides now sweep across Santa Barbara County after devastating wildfires

After weeks of wildfires, heavy rain is now causing flash flooding and mudslides in charred areas of Santa Barbara County, California, devastating the town of Montecito.

The storms have killed at least 15 people and washed away dozens of homes and cars, authorities said.

The flooding and massive mudslides are in part blamed on the recent wildfires that burned through the region, creating dry and unstable soil conditions.

Emergency teams searched for victims as crews worked to remove boulders and tons of mud from roads. A 30-mile section of U.S. 101 has been closed due to the debris, making search efforts difficult.

Montecito is a town of 8,900 people outside Santa Barbara, about 85 miles northwest of Los Angeles. Homeowners reportedly include Oprah Winfrey, Drew Barrymore, Ellen DeGeneres and Alphabet's Eric Schmidt.

Here are scenes from the devastation.