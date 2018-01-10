Fire and rain: Mudslides now sweep across Santa Barbara County after devastating wildfires

After weeks of wildfires, heavy rain is now causing flash flooding and mudslides in charred areas of Santa Barbara County, California, devastating the town of Montecito.
The storms have killed at least 15 people and washed away dozens of homes and cars, authorities said.
The flooding and massive mudslides are in part blamed on the recent wildfires that burned through the region, creating dry and unstable soil conditions.
Emergency teams searched for victims as crews worked to remove boulders and tons of mud from roads. A 30-mile section of U.S. 101 has been closed due to the debris, making search efforts difficult.
Montecito is a town of 8,900 people outside Santa Barbara, about 85 miles northwest of Los Angeles. Homeowners reportedly include Oprah Winfrey, Drew Barrymore, Ellen DeGeneres and Alphabet's Eric Schmidt.
Here are scenes from the devastation.
Mangled cars are stuck near Olive Mill Road in Montecito.
Mud flows through Montecito.
The mudslides weren't limited to Santa Barbara County. In this photo, mud fills the interior of this car in Burbank in Los Angeles County.
Carpinteria resident Jeff Gallup carries his bike through mud on Foothill Road in Carpinteria in Santa Barbara County.
More destruction along Olive Mill Road in Montecito.
Search and rescue teams use all-terrain vehicles near Montecito.
Sheriff's deputies carry a body from the debris near Hot Springs Road in Montecito.
A transport truck is submerged in mud and water near Montecito.
A helicopter surveys the damage near Montecito.
A vehicle is crushed in the Montecito area.
A boulder sits in the middle of Bella Vista Drive in Montecito.
Firefighters clear debris from a mudslide in Los Angeles.
A bulldozer clears mud off the road near a flooded section of the U.S. 101 freeway near the San Ysidro exit in Montecito.