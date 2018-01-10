European markets seen mixed ahead of earnings; oil hits three-year highs

European equities are set for a mixed open Wednesday morning as investors watch out for corporate earnings and fresh data.

The FTSE 100 is set to start up by 0.1 points at 7,724; the DAX is expected to open down by 6 points at 13,378 and the CAC 40 is seen up by 2.4 points at 5,525, according to IG.

In Asia, most markets were trading lower despite a strong end to the session in Wall Street on Tuesday. In commodities trading, oil prices were trading at their highest level since 2014. WTI was up by 0.8 percent, being sold at $63.45 and Brent rose 0.5 percent, trading at $69.15 at about 6:20 a.m. London time.

In Europe, regulators decided to delay until March some of the measures within Mifid II. These refer to the restrictions imposed on stocks that are traded outside of public exchanges, Reuters reported.

In the corporate world, Sainsbury's will be releasing its third-quarter numbers; Taylor Wimpey will issue a trading update as well as Ted Baker. Overnight, France's Sodexo announced a deal with Huawei during President Emmanuel Macron's state visit to China.

Auto stocks are set to be in focus Wednesday after Toyota said it would recall more than 600,000 vehicles in the U.S. due to safety reasons. Germany's Continental is also said to be preparing a structural overhaul of the auto parts and tyre maker.

In terms of data, there will be manufacturing and industrial production numbers out in the U.K. at 9:30 a.m. London time and Russia will unveil its latest inflation rate at 1 p.m. London time.