Ikea ad doubles as an at-home pregnancy test—and works the same way (think yellow)

Even a big discount needs an eye-catching ad campaign. Ikea's new magazine ad is trying to catch something else.

Award-winning Swedish advertising agency Akestam Holst created an ad for Scandinavian furniture giant that doubles as a pregnancy test, Adweek reported Wednesday.

The ad encourages women to dab urine on a modified pregnancy test strip included at the bottom of the magazine ad and wait a few minutes. But instead of a simple change in color to indicate a pregnancy, a positive test result reveals a roughly 50 percent discount on a crib — if the respondent is a member of Ikea's loyalty program.

"You don´t have to hand in any ad with urine on it or anything," Akestam spokeswoman Ida Persson told CNBC in an email. "Simply join IKEAs Family Club."

"Peeing on this ad may change your life," the ad's headline reads. "If you are expecting, you will get a surprise right here in the ad."

The promotional campaign is being published in Amelia magazine, an influential Swedish women's magazine. The ad was created in collaboration with Mercene Labs, Adweek reported.

A video released by the agency shows a positive test result slashing the price of an Ikea Sundvik crib to 495 kronor, or about $61.

Asked by CNBC for comment about the ad, Ikea spokesman Patrik Nygren-Bonnier responded in part:

"Everyday life can be dull at times, but it also contains those magical, life-changing moments. We want to be right there when they happen, and through the 'where life happens' campaign we take that idea all the way. What could be more true to this than the moment of creating life?"

Read the full story on Adweek here.