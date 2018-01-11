Americans love the economy — but most still don't like Trump

President Donald Trump sees a healthy U.S. economy as his biggest success in the White House.

But Americans' glowing views of the economy have not yet translated to broad support for the president.

In a tweet Thursday morning, Trump highlighted Wednesday's Quinnipiac University poll that showed 66 percent of voters view the economy as "excellent" or "good." That figure rose from 63 percent in December, and is the highest reading since the university started asking the question in 2001.

The same poll, however, showed that economic optimism has not generated support for the job Trump is doing as president.

Only 36 percent approve of Trump, while 59 percent disapprove, the survey says. In December, 37 percent approved of the job the president was doing, while 59 percent disapproved.

Views on Trump's character traits "may serve to neutralize the optimism" about the U.S. economy, said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll.

Voters believe Trump is not honest by a 63 to 34 percent margin, while they think by a 59 percent to 39 percent margin that he does not have good leadership skills, the poll says. In addition, respondents by a 59 percent to 38 percent margin believe he does not care about the average American.