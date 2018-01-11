Cramer prepares investors for the big banks' Friday earnings reports   

First, Cramer assessed the impact of the newly passed tax code. When it became clear in December that the bill would pass, major lenders like Citigroup started to incur one-time, multi-billion-dollar charges in order to offset future taxes.

"Big companies like the financials have tons of unrecognized losses at any given time," Cramer explained. "Those losses were much more valuable in 2017, offsetting a 35 percent tax rate, than they will be this year, when they only offset a 21 percent tax rate."

So, to take full advantage of the new tax code, banks decided to take write-offs in the fourth quarter despite their adverse effects on the earnings reports.

J.P. Morgan, for one, risks reporting a 35 percent drop in its year-over-year net income, Reuters reported.

"Put it all together and that means the earnings for the fourth quarter could look horrendous on the surface," Cramer said. "People will be [selling] the moment that it happens. I'm trying to steel you from that."

Second, Cramer predicted that trading volumes would be down dramatically year over year, in part because of the trading bonanza that followed Donald Trump's election in late 2016.

"That's pretty suboptimal, but you have to understand that the banks are coming up against some very difficult comparisons here," he said.