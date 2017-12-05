The Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday approved Fed Governor Jerome Powell to take over as chair of the central bank.

Powell's nomination now goes to the full Senate for a confirmation vote.

President Donald Trump nominated Powell in October to take over when current Chair Janet Yellen's term expires in February. During his confirmation hearing in November, Powell said the current policy of gradually rising interest rates and a decrease in the Fed's balance sheet likely would continue to be appropriate.

While other Trump nominees have garnered substantial Democratic opposition, Powell sailed through. Only Sen. Elizabeth Warren [D-Massachusetts] voted against.