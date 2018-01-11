Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: DAL, DST, KBH, WM, MAR, F, CVX & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Delta Air Lines – The airline reported adjusted quarterly profit of 96 cents per share, 8 cents above estimates, while revenue also beat forecasts. Delta also raised its 2018 earnings guidance to $6.35-$6.70 compared to consensus of $5.94, largely due to the effects of tax reform.

DST Systems – The software and services provider agreed to be bought by financial software maker SS&C Technologies for $84 per share, or $5.4 billion including assumed debt. DST shares had jumped Wednesday on report that such a deal was near.

KB Home – The homebuilder reported quarterly profit of 84 cents per share, 7 cents above estimates. Revenue also beat forecasts on stronger than expected orders.

Waste Management – Waste Management is the latest company to announce bonuses for employees as a result of tax reform. The company will give $2,000 bonuses to all North American employees not already on a bonus or sales-incentive plan.

Marriott International – The hotel operator issued an apology for a questionnaire issued in China that listed Tibet and Taiwan – both Chinese-claimed regions – as separate countries.

Xerox – Xerox is in talks to strike a major deal with Japan's Fujifilm, according to the Wall Street Journal. People familiar with the matter say the two companies are talking about several possible deals that could include a change of control for the office equipment maker.

Ford Motor – Ford plans to include automatic emergency brakes as standard equipment on two 2019 models, the Edge crossover and the Ranger pickup truck.

Prudential Financial – Prudential was upgraded to "overweight" from "neutral" at Atlantic Equities, which says the financial services firm will benefit from rising interest rates.

RH – The former Restoration Hardware was upgraded to "buy" from "hold" at Loop Capital Markets, which said the home furnishings company will differentiate itself from competitors with its new design galleries.

Progress Software – Progress reported adjusted quarterly profit of 67 cents per share, beating estimates by 6 cents, with the maker of business applications software also seeing its revenue beat forecasts.

Dollar Tree – Guggenheim began coverage of the discount retailer with a "buy" rating, saying Dollar Tree is the rare company that qualifies as both a growth and turnaround story.

Chevron – Chevron was upgraded to "outperform" from "market perform" at BMO Capital. BMO said the ramping up of significant projects, tax reform, and higher oil prices will all benefit Chevron's bottom line.

Netflix – Barclays began coverage of the video streaming service with an "overweight" rating, noting its leadership in changing the way people consume media content.