    BlackRock CEO Larry Fink: Retirement savers even as old as 50 should mostly be in stocks

    • Fink says most people saving for retirement should have the bulk of their portfolios in stocks rather than bonds.
    • That advice echoes what billionaire investor Warren Buffet has been saying for years.
    • Investors even as old as 50 should mostly be in the stock market, even at these record levels, Fink says.
    BlackRock chief Larry Fink told CNBC on Friday that most people saving for retirement should have the bulk of their portfolios in stocks rather than bonds.

    Investors even as old as 50 should mostly be in the stock market, he said, adding BlackRock is still "quiet bullish" on stocks at these levels.

    Even with stocks at around record highs, people who buy into the market now will do better in equities than bonds over time, Fink added.

    Those comments echo what billionaire investor Warren Buffett told CNBC earlier this week.

    The Berkshire Hathaway chairman and CEO reiterated what he's said for years: Don't buy bonds, stock are the way to go.

    Despite that advice, investors did indeed pour into bonds in the latest quarter, Fink said.

    He believes that's happening because people are not good at market timing and therefore seek the safety of bonds.

    Fink also said the Republican tax overhaul law is largely going to help Americans, and should at about 1 percent annually to economic growth, at least in the first few years.

    He appeared on "Squawk Box" shortly after BlackRock, the largest asset manager in the world, reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue on Friday.

    Total assets under management stand at nearly $6.3 trillion, slightly ahead of estimates.

