    ×

    Markets

    BlackRock's Fink, who oversees $6 trillion, says he's still 'quite bullish' on stocks due to global growth

    • BlackRock remains convinced the stock market has further to run, the chairman and CEO of the world's largest money manager says.
    • The U.S. economy and the global economies "are strong enough to continue the upward bias on equities," Fink says.
    Most investors underinvested which is why we're still bullish on equities: BlackRock's Larry Fink
    Most investors are underinvested which is why we're still bullish on equities: BlackRock's Larry Fink   

    BlackRock remains convinced the stock market has further to run, the chairman and CEO of the world's largest money manager told CNBC on Friday.

    We're "quite bullish," Larry Fink said in a "Squawk Box."

    "We believe the U.S. economy and the global synchronized, global economies are strong enough to continue the upward bias on equities," he said.

    He also believes that "investors are under-invested," which means he thinks there's more money on the sidelines that could come into the market.

    "The demand in credit and other assets is going to keep a spike in interest rates to be more muted," he said.

    "We think interest rates are going to be higher," he added. "We don't think this is necessarily bad."

    Retirement savers even as old as 50 should mostly be in stocks rather than bonds, Fink said.

    Fink also said the Republican tax overhaul law is largely going to help Americans, and should at about 1 percent annually to economic growth, at least in the first few years.

    BlackRock said Friday morning its assets under management surpassed $6 trillion in the fourth quarter. It reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue.

    Morning Squawk: CNBC's before the bell news roundup

    Sign up to get Morning Squawk each weekday

    Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and service. Privacy Policy.
    Please enter a valid email address

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...