The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose to its highest level since March on Tuesday, surpassing 2.5 percent, while bonds in general remained of key importance Wednesday after a report was published by Bloomberg News.

Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported that officials in Beijing had recommended that China's government lowers — or even potentially ceases — its buying of U.S. sovereign debt. China's currency regulator has since dismissed the report, which helped ease bond market sentiment.

Switching focus to data, retail sales and consumer price indexes (CPI) are both due out at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by business inventories data, expected at 10 a.m. ET.

Looking to the U.S. Federal Reserve, New York Fed President William Dudley painted an unflattering picture for future growth on Thursday, saying in a speech that the recently agreed-upon tax cuts could pose an ominous threat in the future.

Despite the news, markets remain upbeat with the Dow Jones industrial average having hit an all-time high in the previous trading session, closing more than 200 points up.