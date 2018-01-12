Goldman CEO Blankfein jabs at Trump: 'Despite all the sh*t, American values will shine through'

Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein has once again taken a subtle jab at the Trump administration on social media, penning a response to the president's characterization of certain nations as "sh**hole countries."

In a message on his verified Twitter account Friday afternoon, Blankfein posted a picture of the Statue of Liberty through a thick layer of fog with the caption: "View from our building today reminds me that despite all the sh*t, American values will shine through."

The Goldman chief's tweet comes a day after reports that President Donald Trump referred to Haiti and African nations as "sh--hole countries" in a meeting with lawmakers. The President has since said that he did not use the profanity in his description, though concede that "the language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough."

Tweet.

This isn't the first time the Goldman chief has taken to Twitter to scold the president on immigration issues. Blankfein jabbed the president in September, saying that "immigration is a complex issue but I wouldn't deport a kid who was brought here and only knows America."