Under-the-radar store closures are leaving big gaps and putting more malls at risk

More stores could be closing across the U.S. than we ever read about, leaving malls with even bigger gaps to fill.

Out of the roughly 2,500 stores that closed in U.S. malls over the past year, excluding department stores, about 980 weren't publicly announced, according to a new report from Green Street's Advisory Group. That list includes names like Stride Rite, Hallmark, Claire's and Men's Wearhouse, the firm found.

More companies are choosing to silently shutter their doors by letting their leases terminate, thereby escaping any public mess, Jim Sullivan, president of Green Street's Advisory Group, told CNBC.

"Many important national retailers are closing ... where there hasn't been fanfare, and it hasn't been as obvious," Sullivan said. "A lot of the focus has been on anchor-store closings, which is an important part, but some of these other signals are happening under the radar with the in-line tenants, which can be just as important but not as obvious."

These moves are likely to become a bigger trend in 2018, especially in the wake of real estate investment trust Simon Property Group winning a case brought against Starbucks. The coffee giant attempted to close a handful of its Teavana stores, but was blocked. The ruling was a win for real estate developers, but now retailers are prepared to be more subtle as they move out.

Meanwhile, the pressure from these closures makes it easier for the retailers that are still opening new stores across the country, including H&M, Land's End and Finish Line. These companies can be "very selective," unlike how they operated in the past, and are rarely considering moving into anything but a "high-quality" property, Sullivan explained.

Based on Green Street's Advisory Group's analysis, more store closures — whether done quietly or publicly — will separate America's best malls from the underperformers this year.

"In 2018 we'll see a broader distinction between the malls ... who are going to make it, and those who are really going to struggle to make it," Sullivan said.

Already, liquidation sales are in place for the 103 Sears and Kmart stores, and 11 Macy's locations, that will close early this year. Other names like Gap, Children's Place, Mattress Firm and Ascena Retail Group, the owner of Ann Taylor and Loft, are also expected to trim back their store counts in 2018.

The number of stores expected to close both in and out of malls across the U.S. this year totals 1,509, only 12 days into 2018, according to FGRT (formerly Fung Global Retail & Technology). That tally includes the 63 Sam's Club locations that Walmart revealed on Thursday would close as soon as this week.