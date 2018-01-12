Former Trump advisor Bannon is expected to testify before a House committee on Tuesday

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is expected to testify before the House Intelligence Committee in a closed session next week, NBC News reported on Friday, citing two sources.

Bannon has already hired lawyer Bill Burck to represent him during the scheduled Jan. 16 testimony, NBC said, citing a source close to the former top Trump advisor. Burck's remit will be limited to just that forum and does not encompass special counsel Robert Mueller's ongoing Russia probe, according to the NBC source.

Bannon recently departed from his role as executive chairman of Breitbart News after remarks he had made about President Donald Trump's children appeared in a new Michael Wolff book about the Trump administration. Among other comments, which he later apologized for, Bannon had suggested a meeting involving Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer had been "treasonous."

The president told The Wall Street Journal in an interview that he felt "betrayed" by Bannon's comments.

Read the full NBC News report for more details.