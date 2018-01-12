Dow futures rise 108 points ahead of Wells Fargo earnings

U.S. stock index futures posted sharp gains ahead of Friday's open, as Wall Street carries over the positive trading seen in the previous session.

Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 108 points, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 5.75 points and 7.25 points, respectively.

On Thursday, the Dow hit an all-time high, with the index rising more than 200 points by the close. The state of the U.S. economy and tax reform is set to be of key importance on Friday as major U.S. banks are set to report.

Investors and analysts will be poring over the latest earnings reports to see if there are any clues as to how the recent changes to the U.S. tax code could impact each company.

Markets have been on the rise as of late, after President Donald Trump signed a bill in December to slash the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent.

Wells Fargo and PNC Financial Services Group are all set to report their latest financial figures Friday. BlackRock and J.P. Morgan Chase both reported results that beat analyst expectations.

Switching to data, a whole slew of economic releases are set to come out. At 8:30 a.m. ET, retail sales and consumer price indexes (CPI) are both due out, followed by business inventories data, set to come out at 10 a.m. ET.

Meantime, investors will be keep a close eye on bond markets, after investors fretted over the risk of China halting its Treasury bond purchases.