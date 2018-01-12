    ×

    US Markets

    Dow futures rise 108 points ahead of Wells Fargo earnings

    A trader wears a DOW 24,000 hat as he works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) as the Dow Jones Industrial Average crosses 25,000 on Jan. 4ht, 2018 for the first time.
    Getty Images
    A trader wears a DOW 24,000 hat as he works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) as the Dow Jones Industrial Average crosses 25,000 on Jan. 4ht, 2018 for the first time.

    U.S. stock index futures posted sharp gains ahead of Friday's open, as Wall Street carries over the positive trading seen in the previous session.

    Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 108 points, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 5.75 points and 7.25 points, respectively.

    On Thursday, the Dow hit an all-time high, with the index rising more than 200 points by the close. The state of the U.S. economy and tax reform is set to be of key importance on Friday as major U.S. banks are set to report.

    Investors and analysts will be poring over the latest earnings reports to see if there are any clues as to how the recent changes to the U.S. tax code could impact each company.

    Markets have been on the rise as of late, after President Donald Trump signed a bill in December to slash the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent.

    Wells Fargo and PNC Financial Services Group are all set to report their latest financial figures Friday. BlackRock and J.P. Morgan Chase both reported results that beat analyst expectations.

    Switching to data, a whole slew of economic releases are set to come out. At 8:30 a.m. ET, retail sales and consumer price indexes (CPI) are both due out, followed by business inventories data, set to come out at 10 a.m. ET.

    Meantime, investors will be keep a close eye on bond markets, after investors fretted over the risk of China halting its Treasury bond purchases.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    On Wednesday, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that officials in Beijing had recommended that China's government lowers — or even potentially ceases — its buying of U.S. sovereign debt. However, China's currency regulator has since refuted the report.

    On the U.S. central bank front, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren is expected to be in California, where he's set to give a keynote address at the Money, Models, and Digital Innovation conference in San Diego.

    Meantime, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker is expected to be present at the Central Bucks Chamber of Commerce Economic Luncheon in Pennsylvania.

    Overseas, coalition party leaders in Germany have reached a breakthrough in talks to form a new government. German Chancellor Angela Merkel had entered into talks with a rival party in a last-ditch effort to form a coalition government. This comes after months of political uncertainty.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    S&P 500
    ---
    NASDAQ
    ---
    SPY
    ---
    QQQ
    ---
    DIA
    ---
    IVV
    ---