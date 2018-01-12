Dow surges 200 points, JP Morgan Chase jumps 1%

Stocks have carried over the momentum from 2017 into the new year thus far. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq have closed lower only once this year, while the Dow has fallen just twice. For 2018, the major averages were up at least 3.5 percent entering Friday's session.

"The most important dynamic to focus on in the market is growth," said Sandip Bhagat, chief investment officer at Whittier Trust. He acknowledged that risks to the rally do exist, but added: "They pale in comparison to the economic growth we're seeing."

Recent data suggests the U.S. economy is picking up steam. The Labor Department said its Consumer Price Index excluding the volatile food and energy components rose 0.3 percent last month. That was the biggest advance in the so-called core CPI since January.

Treasury yields ticked higher following the data release. The two-year yield broke above 2 percent for the first time since September 2008. It traded at 2.02 percent at 9:17 a.m. ET.

Facebook, meanwhile, dropped 4 percent after CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the social media company is making a "major change" to its News Feed.

"It is too early to know the full impact of these changes, and we are not adjusting any numbers right now, but it does create risk to Facebook's financials," J.P. Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth said in a note. "It's possible these changes will result in lower ad load in the News Feed."

—Reuters contributed to this report.