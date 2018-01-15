Dow futures are pointing to a big open

Dow futures traded significantly higher late Monday night, pointing to a strong Tuesday showing for U.S. stocks.

At 12:10 p.m. HK/SIN, Dow Jones industrial average e-mini futures were higher by 0.69 percent, or 178 points, ahead of American markets re-opening for trade after the long weekend.

U.S. stocks had soared to a record close in the last session, with the Dow finishing the session at an all-time high following robust corporate earnings reports.

The broader move higher in U.S. index futures came on the back of dollar weakness in the past week, with the greenback falling to a three-year low against the euro in the last session.

Still, the softer dollar was supportive of U.S. manufacturing and exports, explained Frank Troise, managing partner at SoHo Capital.

He added that the move higher in U.S. stocks more generally was the result of markets "starting to price in expectations of inflation."

Markets could also be expecting strong quarterly reports after earnings at J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo beat expectations last week. S&P 500 earnings are expected to increase by 11.8 percent for the fourth quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.