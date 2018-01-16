Asian stocks poised for declines following Wall Street reversal; bitcoin stumbles

Another notable market move was the broad sell-off in digital currencies on Tuesday, which saw bitcoin tumble more than 25 percent at one point. At 6:40 a.m. HK/SIN, bitcoin traded at $10,511.08, off a session low of $10,063.12, according to industry site CoinDesk.

Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency by market cap, traded at $875.54 after falling around 30 percent earlier in the session.

The declines followed comments from South Korean authorities that indicated tougher regulation on digital currency trading was being considered. That said, there was no immediately apparent driver behind the most recent decline.

In currency markets, the dollar paused for breath after a tumble that began last week. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six currencies, was steady at 90.456 at 6:44 a.m. HK/SIN.

Against the yen, the dollar traded at 110.41.

Meanwhile, the euro pulled back slightly after touching three-year highs in the last session following news the European Central Bank might not adjust its policy stance at its January meeting. Doubts surrounding coalition talks in Germany also weighed on the common currency, which fell as low as $1.2193 on Tuesday before paring losses to trade at $1.2255.

On the energy front, oil prices retreated from their highest levels in three years, but remained broadly supported by robust demand. U.S. crude futures settled lower by 0.9 percent at $63.73 per barrel and Brent crude futures declined 1.6 percent to settle at $69.15.