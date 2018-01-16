U.S. stock index futures were up sharply ahead of Tuesday's open following the long holiday weekend.
On Monday, U.S. markets were closed for trade for Martin Luther King Jr., Day. Markets overseas Tuesday, meanwhile, were mostly posting gains.
In the U.S. Tuesday, the Dow was set to open up nearly 250 points, topping the 26,000 milestone. U.S. stocks have been rallying on the back of a stronger U.S. economy, tax reform, and optimism heading into earnings season.
During the last session on Friday, stocks hit record highs, with the Dow closing more than 200 points higher.
Earnings and market news is likely to impact sentiment during today's trade. Citigroup, UnitedHealth, Comerica, and CSX are some of the major companies posting results before the bell.
In data, the latest Empire State Manufacturing survey is set to report at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Elsewhere, cryptocurrencies were in focus as bitcoin hit a six-week low, following reports indicating an escalated crackdown on the cryptocurrency market in China. Bitcoin sank below $12,000.
The euro hovered near a three-year peak amid heightened expectations the European Central Bankmay soon pare its monetary stimulus. The U.S. dollar has been showing some signs of weakness in recent sessions.
Markets will also be keeping a close eye on bond markets, after investors analyzed the risk of China halting its Treasury bond purchases last week.
Bloomberg reported last Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter, that officials in Beijing had recommended that China's government lower — or even potentially cease — buying U.S. sovereign debt. China's currency regulator has, however, since refuted the report, which has eased sentiment in U.S. markets.
Elsewhere, oil prices were slightly lower, although Brent crude hovered close to the $70 mark, while U.S. crude rose above $64 per barrel.