In the U.S. Tuesday, the Dow was set to open up nearly 250 points, topping the 26,000 milestone. U.S. stocks have been rallying on the back of a stronger U.S. economy, tax reform, and optimism heading into earnings season.

During the last session on Friday, stocks hit record highs, with the Dow closing more than 200 points higher.

Earnings and market news is likely to impact sentiment during today's trade. Citigroup, UnitedHealth, Comerica, and CSX are some of the major companies posting results before the bell.

In data, the latest Empire State Manufacturing survey is set to report at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Elsewhere, cryptocurrencies were in focus as bitcoin hit a six-week low, following reports indicating an escalated crackdown on the cryptocurrency market in China. Bitcoin sank below $12,000.

The euro hovered near a three-year peak amid heightened expectations the European Central Bankmay soon pare its monetary stimulus. The U.S. dollar has been showing some signs of weakness in recent sessions.