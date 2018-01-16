Carillion’s collapse could highlight a much wider problem for UK pensions

"The deficits have swung quite a lot over the last few years, driven largely by interest rates, so low interest rates drive up the liabilities, which increase deficits. They are not as bad today as they were a couple of years ago, but around five out of six of the final salary, these defined benefits pension schemes in the U.K., are currently in deficit," he said.

As a result of the collapse of Carillion, the company's employees will now get their pension savings from the Pension Protection Fund (PPF) — a government supported fund that provides compensation to employees of insolvent firms. But according to Green, "it can be reasonably expected that those members who are not yet drawing their Carillion pension could now experience a drop of at least 10 percent to their retirement income."

He added in a research note Monday that there's a wider problem in the country after similar issues for firms like British retailer BHS and Tata Steel. Some workers saw their pension funds rescued by the PPF but without being given any other alternative.

"Whilst the PPF is an invaluable and necessary resource as it offers a buffer and layer of protection for members, there is, however, a maximum that any support of this nature can sustain in the longer-term. How many more major collapses could it take," Green said in the note.