Dunkin' debuts a mobile order drive-thru at its new concept store

Ever ordered a coffee from your phone and had to wait in line to pick it up? Dunkin' Donuts is hoping to solve that problem.

The company's newest location in Quincy, Massachusetts, contains a dedicated space for mobile pickup orders and features its first-ever drive-thru exclusively for those that ordered ahead using the DD Perks app.

This location is also integrated with digital kiosks so customers can order with or without the help of a Dunkin' crew member.

The Quincy shop is one of at least 30 concept stores that Dunkin' plans on opening in the next year. The company said it wants test out its new signage and digital capabilities before possibly rolling it out nationwide.

One big change in signage is the removal of the word "Donuts." This is the second franchise to ditch the word. The first was in Pasadena, California, last year.

Dunkin' has been pressured by competitors like Starbucks, McDonald's and Burger King to make itself known for more than just its doughnuts. The company has been making major changes in the last few months, ramping up its digital ordering, slowing down its expansion plans and slimming down its menu to refocus its efforts on being a beverage-led brand.