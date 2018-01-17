Saudi Arabia pumps $2 billion into Yemen’s central bank

Saudi Arabia will deposit $2 billion into Yemen's central bank in an effort to support the war-torn country's economic crisis, the kingdom's state news agency reported Wednesday.

The cash injection — ordered by Saudi Arabia's King Salman — comes one day after Yemeni Prime Minister Ahmed bin Daghr issued a public plea for international support. He called on allies to help shore up the country's currency and save Yemenis from "inevitable starvation."

Yemen has been polarized by almost three years of civil war with Saudi Arabia and Iran backing different sides in what is widely seen as a proxy conflict for regional and religious influence. The internationally-recognized government, backed by Riyadh, is based in the south of Yemen. Meanwhile, the Iran-aligned Houthi movement is situated in the north — which includes the capital Sana'a.