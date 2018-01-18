American Express earnings: $1.58 per share vs. $1.54 expected

American Express is expected to report fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, ahead of a major transfer of power from retiring CEO Ken Chenault to current Vice Chairman Stephen Squeri.
Here's what Wall Street expects to see:
- EPS: $1.54, according to Thomson Reuters
- Revenue: $8.72 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
Chenault announced his departure alongside the company's last quarterly earnings statement in October.
Berkshire Hathaway's legendary value investor and longtime AmEx stakeholder Warren Buffett praised Chenault's impact on the company.
"Ken built on its storied history — not by abandoning traditional strengths, but by building on them and adding new ones," Buffett said.
The company is expected to benefit from the tax reform legislation recently passed by congressional Republicans and the Trump administration. In its first analyst report on the financial services giant, Deutsche Bank gave AmEx a "buy" rating due in part to the anticipated effects of tax reform and deregulation.
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.