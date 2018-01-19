The latest monthly report from the IEA comes at a time when crude futures have climbed to highs not seen since the early days of a slump in December 2014. Brent crude futures hit a peak of $70.37 a barrel on Monday, with the global benchmark since paring some of its recent gains to trade at $68.69 on Friday morning.

"What we are trying to understand is the responsiveness of the U.S. shale producers. And because of the dynamism of the industry, the innovation and the vast number of players in that space … to some extent, we are in unchartered waters," Neil Atkinson, head of the oil industry and markets division at the IEA, told CNBC on Friday.

Atkinson said that given the recent rally in oil prices, the IEA was expecting a "wave of new production" from the U.S. in the coming months. He added OPEC would then need to "accommodate" for that and make its own judgment at its next meeting in June as to what its response should be.

The main price driver has been a supply cut from major oil producing group OPEC and Russia, who started to withhold output in January last year. The production cuts by OPEC and 10 other allied producers, which are scheduled to last throughout 2018, are aimed at clearing a supply overhang and propping up prices.

One of the main beneficiaries of these cuts is the producers' major competitor, U.S. shale oil. U.S. oil producers are staging a dramatic comeback amid a recovering oil price that has allowed many of them to restart operations.