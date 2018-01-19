Oil price rally will not persuade OPEC to end production cuts, analyst says

The recent uptick in oil prices is not likely to be enough to persuade OPEC to end production cuts this summer, Richard Mallinson, geopolitical analyst at Energy Aspects, told CNBC on Friday.

Crude futures have climbed to highs not seen since the early days of a slump in December 2014, prompting some analysts to suggest the recent price rally could hasten the process of OPEC devising an exit strategy. Brent crude futures hit a peak of $70.37 a barrel on Monday, with the global benchmark since paring some of its recent gains to trade at $68.90 on Friday afternoon.

However, when asked at what stage oil traders could expect OPEC to begin phasing out the current level of production cuts, Mallinson said the major oil producing group would need to wait until the middle of 2018 before it could "confidently" feel the market had leveled out.



Nonetheless, he did not expect the 14-member cartel to end its deal with 10 other allied producers in June.

"We will see compliance drop in the second half of the year (so) they are going to want to really cement the gains they have made and the rebalancing they have achieved," he added.