Stocks are set to open higher despite concerns about a looming government shutdown

Stock futures were modestly higher this morning as investors kept a wary eye on a possible government shutdown. The averages are on track for a third straight week of gains, and the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq are on pace for January gains that exceed any month during 2017. (CNBC)



IBM (IBM) shares were about 3 percent lower premarket this morning despite reporting better-than-expected earnings and returned to revenue growth. The company did warn that a higher tax rate for 2018 would impact its profits. (CNBC)

The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury jumped to its highest level since 2014 this morning, according to data. J.P. Morgan predicts the 10-year will edge higher throughout the year as the central bank moves away from its financial crisis policies. (CNBC)



Bitcoin was trading higher at around $11,700 this morning after the cryptocurrency plunged more than 30 percent between Monday and Wednesday. The sell-off, which hit most cryptocurrencies, followed reports of regulation from South Korea and China. (CNBC)



Regional banks are prominent on this morning's earnings calendar, with Citizens Financial (CFG), Regions Financial (RF), and SunTrust Banks (STI) set to report. There are no reports scheduled after today's closing bell.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic will make comments on the economic outlook this morning at an event in Tennessee, while Fed Governor Randal Quarles appears at an American Bar Association meeting in D.C. this afternoon. Bostic is a voting member of the FOMC. (CNBC)

Only one economic report is on today's calendar, with the University of Michigan's preliminary January Consumer Sentiment Index out at 10 a.m. ET. Consensus forecasts call for a reading of 97, up from December's final 95.9. (CNBC)