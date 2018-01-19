Top VC deals: John Chambers starts a fund, and ex-Baidu exec scores funding for self-driving cars

James Peng and Tiancheng Lou, formerly of Baidu and Google respectively, raised $112 million in series A funding for their new self-driving tech venture, Pony.ai. The start-up is developing systems that give cars "level 4 autonomy," meaning they can safely drive themselves in suburban and urban environments, and can deal with bad weather. Morningside Venture Capital and Legend Capital led the round. Other investors included a mix of Chinese and Silicon Valley based funds, including Sequoia Capital China, IDG Capital, Polaris, DCM and Comcast Ventures. (Disclosure: Comcast is the owner of NBCUniversal, parent company of CNBC and CNBC.com.)

E-commerce companies are still scoring venture funding, despite Amazon's dominance. In one of the latest deals, Grove Collaborative raised $35 million in a series C round to sell "all-natural" home and personal care products direct-to-consumers.

CircleCI raised $31 million in a series C round led by Top Tier Capital Partners for devops tools, or tools that help companies develop and maintain their own software more efficiently. CircleCI's customer list includes: Facebook, Spotify, GoPro, Blue Apron and Coinbase. Industry Ventures, Heavybit and earlier backers Scale Venture Partners, Baseline Ventures, Harrison Metal and DFJ also joined the round.