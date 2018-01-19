Dow slips 44 points as worries of government shutdown loom

The Dow Jones industrial average fell on Friday as investors assessed the possibility of a government shutdown.
The index fell 44 points. The S&P 500 traded just 0.05 percent higher, while the Nasdaq composite held on to marginal gains.
On Thursday, the House passed a bill to avoid a government shutdown. The bill is now in the Senate's hands, where 60 votes are needed to send it to President Donald Trump's desk. Republicans only hold 51 seats in the Senate.
Historically, a government shutdown has led to a short-term pullback in the stock market.
Mick Mulvaney, chief of the Office of Management and Budget, said Friday that odds of a shutdown occurring are 50-50.
Equities have seen an increase in volatility this week. On Tuesday, stocks closed lower in a major reversal that knocked them off of record highs.
"The noise we're hearing out of Washing doesn't sound like they're close," said Art Hogan. chief market strategist at B. Riley FBR. "If you were looking for a reason to be cautious, that might be it."
Still, the major indexes were on track to post weekly gains. The Dow was up 0.8 percent for the week entering Friday's session, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were up 0.4 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.
Earnings season kicked into full gear this week, with most results surpassing expectations. Of the companies that have reported quarterly results as of Friday morning, 79 percent have exceeded earnings expectations while 89 percent have surpassed sales estimates, according to Nick Raich, CEO of The Earnings Scout.
Morgan Stanley and American Express are among the companies that reported better-than-expected results this week.
"This reporting season should confirm continuity of synchronized global growth and start to provide clarity on the impact of tax reform on earnings and prospects for rising shareholder distributions," Dubravko Lakos-Bujas, head of U.S. equity strategy at J.P. Morgan, said in a note Friday.
Investors have also poured cash into stock funds at the highest pace ever over the past four weeks as they try to get a piece of the surging stock market. Year to date, stocks are up about 5 percent.