Dow slips 44 points as worries of government shutdown loom

On Thursday, the House passed a bill to avoid a government shutdown. The bill is now in the Senate's hands, where 60 votes are needed to send it to President Donald Trump's desk. Republicans only hold 51 seats in the Senate.

Historically, a government shutdown has led to a short-term pullback in the stock market.

Mick Mulvaney, chief of the Office of Management and Budget, said Friday that odds of a shutdown occurring are 50-50.

Equities have seen an increase in volatility this week. On Tuesday, stocks closed lower in a major reversal that knocked them off of record highs.

"The noise we're hearing out of Washing doesn't sound like they're close," said Art Hogan. chief market strategist at B. Riley FBR. "If you were looking for a reason to be cautious, that might be it."

Still, the major indexes were on track to post weekly gains. The Dow was up 0.8 percent for the week entering Friday's session, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were up 0.4 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.