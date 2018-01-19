    ×

    Politics

    Politics

    Watch: White House officials speak about the looming government shutdown deadline

    If you are experiencing issues watching this video, tap here to view it in your browser.

    [The stream is slated to start at 10:30 a.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

    White House officials brief reporters on Friday morning with only hours remaining for Congress to pass a spending bill and avoid a government shutdown.

    In a tweet earlier Friday, President Donald Trump urged Senate Democrats to get behind a short-term bill passed by the House and added, "shutdown coming?"

    A fight over the government funding deal is set to play out in the Senate throughout the day Friday. On Thursday night, the chamber appeared to lack the vote to pass the House-passed measure as many Democrats and a few Republicans announced their opposition to it.

    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell then set the stage for a Friday vote, to put more pressure on members to pass the legislation or risk shutting down the government.

    The GOP bill would fund the government through Feb. 16, reauthorize the popular Children's Health Insurance Program for six years and delay some Affordable Care Act taxes. Republicans hold control of the House, Senate and White House.

    Read more:

    Trump warns shutdown could be coming as Senate fights over spending plan

    CNBC NEWSLETTERS

    Get the best of CNBC in your inbox

    Please choose a subscription

    Please enter a valid email address
    Get these newsletters delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and service. Privacy Policy.