Check out the companies making headlines after the bell Monday:

Netflix stock soared more than 8 percent in the extended session. The streaming company reported quarterly earnings per share of $0.41 on $3.29 billion in revenue, just exceeding analyst expectations. Netflix also added 1.98 million domestic subscribers, well beating the 1.29 million expected by Wall Street.

After the surge in stock value, the tech giant's market cap exceeded $100 billion for the first time.

Shares of TD Ameritrade gained nearly 2 percent after the bell. The brokerage firm reported earnings of $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion, well beating Wall Street expectations of $0.50 per share on revenue of $1.2 billion. In a statement TD Ameritrade CEO and president Tim Hockey attributed the quarter's performance to the acquisition of Scottrade, and increased consumer interest in new sectors.

"Enhanced consumer interest in blockchain and cannabis-related securities drove a further surge in engagement in the final weeks of the quarter, particularly among first-time investors," Hockey said in a statement.

Adobe shares gained more than 1 percent in extended trading, after the software company announced two executives would retire. Both CFO Mark Garrett and General Counsel Mike Dillon will retire in 2018. In a company statement, Adobe announced it will search within and outside of the company for candidates for both roles.

ResMed stock jumped more than 10 percent in the extended session. The specialized medical supply manufacturer reported financial results that pleased investors, including 13 percent year-over-year revenue growth.