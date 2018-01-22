Twitter shares fall on fear top executive Noto may leave

Shares of Twitter slipped 2 percent in premarket trading Monday after reports over the weekend that Twitter's COO Anthony Noto is in discussions to leave for another company.

Noto is among those being considered to be the next CEO of SoFi, a startup building a digital lending business, CNBC confirmed.

A source familiar with the situation told CNBC the offer was extended to Noto but the terms of the agreement have yet to be solidified. A decision is likely in the next few days, the person added.

SoFi did not respond to CNBC's requests for comment. The Wall Street Journal first reported the news.

Noto was formerly a banker at Goldman Sachs. He has long chased the dream of becoming a chief executive, according to Recode.

Twitter declined CNBC's request for comment, saying the company's policy is not to comment on rumors and speculation.

Twitter's stock has risen nearly 43 percent over the last year.

— CNBC's Sally Shin contributed to this report.