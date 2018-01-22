Soldiers, snipers and security at Davos: Protecting the world's rich and powerful

Ensuring the safety of more than 2,500 high-profile political, economic and business guests at an event is never easy; ensuring the safety of more than 70 heads of state and government is a nightmare.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has said security is paramount at its four-day meeting in the ski resort of Davos, Switzerland. It has to be with the likes of President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as key guest speakers, along with many other heads of state.

Security is conspicuous in Davos and its meant to be. Soldiers and snipers can be seen patrolling the streets and security checks take place throughout the town — on its transport routes, outside its hotels and at the Forum's venues, most prominently, within the main Congress Center itself.