Europe set for mixed open as German coalition talks move forward; UBS reports earnings

European shares look set for a mixed open Monday morning as sentiment was curbed by a U.S. government shutdown but boosted by political developments in Germany.

The German DAX is seen 39 points higher, set to open at 13,473.1. Meanwhile, France's CAC is expected to open 6 points up at 5,532.5. The U.K. FTSE is seen 14 points lower at 7,716.6.

In Germany, progress has been made toward forming the next coalition government. On Sunday, Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomed news that the opposing Social Democratic Party will enter into talks with her Christian Democrats.

Elsewhere in Europe, Portuguese Finance Minister Mario Centeno is to chair his first meeting as Eurogroup president Monday. Christine Lagarde, the managing director at the International Monetary Fund, is to introduce the institution's World Economic Outlook Update at 2:00 p.m. London time in Davos, Switzerland, ahead of the World Economic Forum's annual conference which starts on Tuesday.

Stateside, the U.S. government looks set to remain closed Monday, the third day of a shutdown over a disputed spending bill. Democrats are demanding for legislation to protect so-called "Dreamers," people brought illegally into the U.S. as children. A Senate vote is set for 12:00 ET on measures that would provide temporary funding through to February 8, thereby allowing thousands of government employees to get back to work.

Oil prices rose Monday, supported by comments from Saudi Arabia that the current deal between major oil producers in an attempt to boost prices would continue beyond 2018.

In earnings news, Swiss bank UBS reported net profit for 2017 that met market expectations. It also said it was creating a unified global wealth management division.