    S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit all-time highs as investors shrug off government shutdown

    • The broad S&P 500 rose marginally while the Nasdaq composite gained 0.1 percent.
    • The shutdown continued for a third day after the Senate on Sunday failed to reach an agreement to break an impasse.

    The S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite reached record highs on Monday as Wall Street shrugged off the first U.S. government shutdown since 2013.

    The broad S&P 500 rose 0.28 percent, with energy and telecommunications as the best-performing sectors. The Nasdaq composite, meanwhile, gained 0.5 percent, as Netflix shares rose 2.6 percent. The Dow Jones industrial average just below the flatline.

    "The market has been through this enough times and understands Republicans and Democrats will come to an agreement in a day or two," said Mark Heppenstall, CIO at Penn Mutual Asset Management.

    On Saturday, the U.S. government shut down after a bill that would have kept government funded through mid-February was voted against in the Senate. The shutdown continued for a third day after the Senate on Sunday failed to reach an agreement to break an impasse before the work week began in Washington.

    The White House was quick to blame Democrats once the shutdown started. In a statement, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said: "This is the behavior of obstructionist losers, not legislators."

    Historically, a brief bout of volatility has hit the market following a government shutdown. The Cboe Volatility Index, also known as the VIX and considered the best gauge of fear in the market trades positive 75 percent of the time one week after a shutdown and averaged a return of 9.7 percent, according to CNBC analysis using Kensho. The S&P 500 averages a return of negative 0.3 percent.

    But these moves are often short-lived. The S&P 500 averaged a return of 2.1 percent a month after a shutdown and trades positive 80 percent of the time.

    "Anyone with capital markets experience knows that US government shutdowns are largely meaningless in the context of financial asset values," said Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research, in a note. "Getting sucked into a series of seemingly ominous headlines that smarter players already understand is a typical rookie trading mistake."

    Investors also paid attention to the corporate earnings season. On Monday, Halliburton reported better-than-expected earnings, sending the company's shares up 3.7 percent.

    The calendar fourth-quarter earnings season is off to a good start. As of Friday, 68 percent of the S&P 500 companies that had reported surpassed earnings expectations, while 85 percent of those companies had beaten sales estimates, according to FactSet.

    What's more, "last week, 27 companies in the S&P 500 reported 4Q 2017 results, not one of those companies had its next quarter (i.e. 1Q 2018) EPS estimates lowered after releasing results," said Nick Raich, CEO of The Earnings Scout, in a note.

    "This is an amazing stat because in EVERY earnings season over the last seven years, a majority of S&P 500 companies have had their next quarter estimates lowered after reporting. So, the fact not one of the companies reporting last week had EPS estimates lowered is remarkable," Raich said.

    Netflix and TD Ameritrade are scheduled to report quarterly earnings after the bell Monday.

    Elsewhere in corporate news, Twitter shares fell 1 percent after CNBC reported that executive Anthony Noto has been offered the CEO job at Social Finance.

