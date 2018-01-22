A copy of Trump's infrastructure plan just reportedly leaked — here's what's in it

A purported draft of the yet-to-be-released White House plan to overhaul U.S. infrastructure was published by Axios on Monday.

The leaked document is six pages long and contains no specific dollar amounts for any of the initiatives introduced.

The White House signaled in December that infrastructure would be the next frontier to conquer after the passage of a massive tax overhaul at the end of 2017.

"We are not going to comment on the contents of a leaked document but look forward to presenting our plan in the near future," White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters told CNBC.

The specifics could change by the time the White House releases a formal proposal. Here are some highlights from the document as published by Axios:

Half of the appropriations in the leaked plan will go toward an "infrastructure incentives" program giving federal grants to state, local or private entities. Grant awards can cover up to 20 percent of the total cost of the infrastructure plan, according to the document.

Ten percent of the total bill would go to a so-called Transformative Projects Program that funds "exploratory and ground-breaking ideas that have more risk than standard infrastructure projects but offer a larger reward profile."

Through the Transformative Projects Program, the federal government would pay for up to 80 percent of capital construction costs, as well as 30 percent of demonstration trials and 50 percent of post-demonstration planning costs.

Twenty-five percent of the funds would be put toward a Rural Infrastructure Program, which could be used to bring high-speed internet to rural areas, among other applications.

Read the full document on Axios.