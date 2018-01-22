US futures point to a negative open as US government shutdown weighs

U.S. stock index futures fell into the red ahead of the open Monday, as investors pondered what the government shutdown will mean for markets.

Dow Jones industrial average futures declined 49 points, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 2 points and 3.5 points, respectively.

On Saturday, the U.S. government shut down after a bill that would have kept government funded through mid-February was voted against in the Senate. This marked the first U.S. government shutdown since 2013.

An agreement to stop the political deadlock has yet to be secured, meaning shutdown concerns are expected to linger.

On Monday, the Senate is expected to try to restore federal funding again, whether on a temporary basis or for longer, while trying to fix an issue over immigration. A vote by the Senate is set to be held at 12 p.m. ET Monday that, if successful, would provide funding to the government.

Markets in Asia, however, closed higher, while Europe traded relatively flat on Monday.