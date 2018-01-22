    ×

    Trading Nation

    Why the 'quality' of the market rally is losing steam

    The George Washington statue in front of Federal Hall on Wall Street is engulfed in a cloud of steam.
    Gary Hershorn | Getty Images
    The George Washington statue in front of Federal Hall on Wall Street is engulfed in a cloud of steam.

    The stock market has seen a remarkable run. But we're seeing some signs that the quality of the rally is petering out in the short term.

    After a 5 percent rise in the first three weeks of the year and a record stretch of time without a 5 percent correction, people seem to be afraid to say the market is about to pull back a bit. But it is exactly these kinds of times where this should be said, if the evidence is pointing in that direction.

    Well, the evidence is certainly doing just that.

    Consider this. First, the heaviest volume day of last week, by far, was the day when the market reversed lower, not on a rally day. Second, the groups that have led the market higher in recent weeks (energy, transportation, industrials) flattened out last week instead of rallying further.

    Finally, we see the relative strength index on the S&P 500 hitting ridiculously high — and record — levels on both a weekly and monthly basis (88 and 87, respectively).

    To be sure, I don't think we're about to see some kind of major top. Furthermore, these concerning signals do not mean the bull market is going to come to an end or even that we're at long last going to see a 3- to 5-percent pullback.

    However, we should see a breather this week. This would be normal and healthy. The market has simply grown exhausted and needs to take a breather to digest its gains.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    S&P 500
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trades to Watch

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Brian Sullivan

    Brian Sullivan is co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F,1PM-3PM ET), one of the network's longest running programs, as well as the host of the daily investing program "Trading Nation." He is also a frequent guest on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and other NBC properties.

    Read more

    Connect