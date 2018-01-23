Europe markets set to open higher as US government shutdown ends

European markets look set for a higher open Tuesday morning.

Of the major bourses, the German DAX is expected to gain the most, up 55 points at 13,517.7. The U.K.'s FTSE is seen 18 points higher at 7,733.1, while the French CAC is expected to open 17 points to the upside at 5,558.8.

Those openings would be in line with gains made by Asian stocks on Tuesday, as well as the Dow's 142-point surge at Monday's record close. Stocks in New York rose after news that the U.S. Senate reached a deal to end an ongoing government shutdown.

CEOs and political leaders are set to convene at the Swiss mountain resort of Davos as the World Economic Forum's Annual Conference gets underway Tuesday. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the opening address starting at 10:15 GMT.

A survey by PwC released Monday indicated that CEOs are more optimistic about the world economy than they have been for several years, despite rising angst about cybersecurity, geopolitics and terrorism, Reuters reported.

In Europe, Swiss computer accessories firm Logitech and British budget airline EasyJet are slated to report their latest financial numbers. French supermarket Carrefour is set to release its transformation plan.

Also on Tuesday, the European Commission is scheduled to release its monthly Flash Consumer Confidence Indicator.

Brexit continues to trouble the U.K. government – in the latest news out Monday, Whitehall has come under fire from business leaders for failing to publish a report into how the British financial services industry will be affected by an exit from the European Union.

In U.S. corporate news, investment management firm State Street is set to release financial results, as are consumer products giants Procter & Gamble and Johnson & Johnson.