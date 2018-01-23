McDonald's franchisees expect new Dollar Menu to boost sales in early 2018

McDonald's new value menu will likely boost sales in the first half of 2018, but franchisees are wary about its staying power.

In a recent survey by Nomura, 26 U.S. golden arches' franchisees, who own about 286 stores collectively, estimated that same-store sales had risen about 4 percent in the fourth quarter.

Franchisees said the company had gained momentum in 2017 from its signature burgers' launch and its drink promotions. McDonald's introduction of $1 and $2 soft drinks and McCafe beverages in April of last year has been cited by the company as part of the reason sales have been strong in recent quarters.



"The second half of 2017 generated quite a bit of momentum," one franchisee said. "Sales really shifted in 2017."

Here is how the franchisees' estimates break down by geographic zone for the fourth quarter: