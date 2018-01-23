Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Tuesday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY

-Stock futures are mixed after Monday's strong rally and more all-time closing highs for all three indices. We get more key earnings reports today and the Richmond Fed's take on regional manufacturing.

SHUTDOWN DRAMA

-Democrats agreed to a stopgap spending bill Monday that they wouldn't vote for last week. That ended the brief government shutdown Monday night.

TAX REFORM

-JPMorgan Chase is announcing a $20 billion investment plan over the next five years that includes raising pay and hiring more staff. It says it's thanks to the new tax reform law and the Trump administration's relaxing of regulations.