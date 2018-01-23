'I hope I'm wrong' — but Trump's 3% growth target looks unrealistic, says billionaire David Rubenstein

David Rubenstein: I think we'd be lucky and happy to get close to 3 percent GDP 49 Mins Ago | 01:00

The demographic shifts taking place in the U.S. workforce make economic growth of 3 percent on a sustained basis highly unlikely, said David Rubenstein, co-founder and co-chairman of The Carlyle Group.

In a CNBC interview Tuesday from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, the private equity billionaire said, "I think we'd be lucky and happy to get close to 3 percent. Somewhere between 2.5 and 2.7 would be very good" on average over the next three or four years.

Many current projections call for at least a 3 percent gross domestic product advance in the fourth quarter of 2017, including CNBC's Rapid Update and Atlanta Federal Reserve's latest GDPNow forecast. The Commerce Department's first look at fourth quarter GDP is scheduled for release on Friday.

President Donald Trump has set sustained growth of 3 percent as its economic target, believing the new GOP tax law and business deregulation efforts will be among the policies that help achieve that goal.