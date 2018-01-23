Uber CEO just gave a big (obvious) clue on how to get a great rating on Uber

Uber's CEO just said that the best way to get a good passenger rating on Uber is to give drivers big tips.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi explained rider and driver ratings and why they're important to CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin.

Sorkin, in turn, joked about how he might be able to increase its own rating on the service.

"You should tip more," Khosrowshahi said. "I am a very aggressive tipper right now. I pick the highest tip every time. Somehow my rating is getting better. I'm not sure if it's aggressive tipping. Everybody, tip aggressively."

A good rating has its benefits, since you're more likely to get a driver with a high score, too.

"When you get a 4.8 or 4.9 rated driver, know that that driver has passed an array of background checks and has a history," Khosrowshahi. "That's more information than you have if you hail a cab in New York City."

Khosrowshahi said he wants to introduce a higher level of service for riders with better ratings, too, aside from just offering nicer cars.