    Uber CEO just gave a big (obvious) clue on how to get a great rating on Uber

    • Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi says the best way to get a better Uber rating is to leave a big tip.
    • There are benefits to higher ratings: like better drivers and, soon, better service options.
    • Khosrowshahi made the comments during an interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin at WEF in Davos.
    Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber.
    Adam Galica | CNBC
    Uber's CEO just said that the best way to get a good passenger rating on Uber is to give drivers big tips.

    Speaking at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi explained rider and driver ratings and why they're important to CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin.

    Sorkin, in turn, joked about how he might be able to increase its own rating on the service.

    "You should tip more," Khosrowshahi said. "I am a very aggressive tipper right now. I pick the highest tip every time. Somehow my rating is getting better. I'm not sure if it's aggressive tipping. Everybody, tip aggressively."

    A good rating has its benefits, since you're more likely to get a driver with a high score, too.

    "When you get a 4.8 or 4.9 rated driver, know that that driver has passed an array of background checks and has a history," Khosrowshahi. "That's more information than you have if you hail a cab in New York City."

    Khosrowshahi said he wants to introduce a higher level of service for riders with better ratings, too, aside from just offering nicer cars.