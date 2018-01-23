    ×

    United Continental fourth-quarter profit tops Wall Street estimates

    • Parent of United Airlines has struggled to increase the amount of revenue it brings in for each seat it flies a mile.
    • United is holding an investor day on Tuesday afternoon.
    A Boeing 787 Dreamliner operated by United Airlines takes off from Los Angeles International Airport.

    United Continental Holdings, the parent of United Airlines, posted earnings Tuesday that outpaced analyst estimates.

    For the fourth quarter, the company said it earned $1.40 per share, on an adjusted basis. Wall Street analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting earnings of $1.34 per share.

    United is scheduled to hold an investor day presentation along with the announcement of its full year results.

    The event gives CEO Oscar Munoz another chance to impress investors, who dumped shares of the airline after executives on a tense earnings call last quarter gave a fuzzy picture of its costs in 2018.

    A recent sunnier revenue forecast encouraged investors to change their tune. United shares are up more than 15 percent this year, more than its U.S. rivals, Delta and American.

    United will likely address rising fuel and other costs, as well as its plan to roll out premium economy class and the performance of its no-frills basic economy and the slow installation of seats in its new business class, Polaris.

