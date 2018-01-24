Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross: 'There's a good chance' that NAFTA renegotiations will succeed

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on CNBC Wednesday expressed optimism over U.S. efforts to renegotiate NAFTA.

"There's a good chance" of success, said Ross, who appeared on "Squawk Box" from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Ross is a key player in the Trump administration's efforts to renegotiate the terms of NAFTA, the 1994 agreement among the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly said he would pull out of the North American Free Trade Agreement if he thought it would lead to a better deal for the U.S.

Before joining the White House, Ross made a future in the investment world, running W.L. Ross & Co., and buying stakes in distressed assets.