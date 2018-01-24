France's Macron says globalization is going through a major crisis

French President Emmanuel Macron has said that globalization is facing a "major crisis" and that collective action is needed to confront the challenge.

"Let us not be naive, globalization is going through a major crisis and this challenge needs to be collectively fought by states and civil society in order to find and implement global solutions," he said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday.

"I want to come here (to Davos) to make a call to action. France has been affected by structural change and this relationship with globalization," he added.

Macron was tipped as the European leader to watch at the Forum, particularly as he appears to be the strongest leader in the region at the moment while Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel continues in her long-running attempt to form a coalition government with a rival party.

Macron has only been in office for eight months, having fought off rival presidential candidate and far-right politician Marine Le Pen in an election last May.

He said that France had witnessed mass fears about globalization and a lack of understanding over its benefits.

"Some people proposed to French people just to get out of globalization as a very first solution to these issues," he said.