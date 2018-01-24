Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Wednesday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY

-Stock futures are higher after Tuesday's record high closes for the Nasdaq and S&P 500, but a slight decline for the Dow. We get some housing data this morning and more key earnings.

-Mortgage applications jumped 4.5 percent last week as buyers rushed to beat higher rates.

TAX REFORM PARADE

-Starbucks just announced that it will give its employees pay raises and more benefits thanks to the new tax reform law. The new tax law makes it very attractive for companies with valuable intellectual property assets, especially media companies, to officially list themselves in the U.S.