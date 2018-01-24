US futures point to a positive open ahead of key earnings, data

U.S. stock index futures posted modest gains ahead of Wednesday's open.

Over the weekend, the U.S. government shut down after a bill that would have kept it funded was voted down in the Senate. This marked the first U.S. government shutdown since 2013.

Shutdown concerns lingered on Wall Street on Monday; however, by the end of trade, major indexes hit all-time highs after it emerged the Senate had enough votes to stop the shutdown. They continued to post strong gains during Tuesday's session.

However, the positive sentiment on Wall Street was not echoed by international markets. On Wednesday, Asia-Pacific markets closed mixed while European stocks were under pressure in morning trade.

Concerns surrounding global trade weighed on sentiment after President Donald Trump approved tariffs on solar cells and washing machines imported to the U.S. on Tuesday. South Korea said it would bring the matter to the World Trade Organization.