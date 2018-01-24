Pakistan wants to reconcile its widening rift with the US — but there's one major problem

Pakistan's Asif said he hoped the U.S. and the South Asian nation could soon focus on their bilateral relationship once again, rather than just "through the prism of Afghanistan."



"The whole relationship should not hinge on just one problem in our region," he added.

In his first tweet of 2018, Trump said the U.S. had "foolishly" handed Pakistan more than $33 billion in aid over the last 15 years while gaining nothing in return but "lies and deceit."





It was not clear what prompted Trump's criticism of Islamabad, although he has long complained Pakistan is not doing enough to tackle Islamist militants.

In response, Pakistan said it had launched military operations to push out militants from the country and, since 2001, more than 17,000 Pakistanis had died fighting militants or in bombings.

Furthermore, just a day after Trump's tweet lambasting Pakistan, its central bank announced it would replace the dollar with the yuan for bilateral trade and investment with China.



When asked whether he was concerned diplomatic ties between Washington and Islamabad had reached an irrevocable conclusion, Asif replied: "It is repairable, there is absolutely no doubt about it."