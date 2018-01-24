Pakistan wants to reconcile its widening rift with the US — but there's one major problem

President Donald Trump's much-anticipated speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF) is unlikely to do anything to improve bilateral relations with Islamabad, Pakistan's foreign minister told CNBC on Wednesday.
Speaking at WEF in Davos, Switzerland, Khawaja Muhammad Asif said: "Frankly speaking, we are a bit apprehensive from what we have been hearing from over the past one year (and) we don't expect any radical departure from what he has been saying."
The U.S. president is due to arrive in Davos this week, as the Swiss Alpine town hosts the annual meeting of global business and political leaders. Trump is scheduled to deliver a speech to WEF attendees Friday.