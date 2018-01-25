Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz speaks with CNBC

[The stream is slated to start at 6 a.m. E.T. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Canada's trade agenda — and its difference to that of its North American neighbor the U.S. — has made news at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau touting a "push back against the anti-trade tendency in globalization that will leave us all worse off."

Canada announced Tuesday that it would sign on to the revised Trans-Pacific Partnership, a new regional trade bloc, in March.

The topic of cryptocurrencies meanwhile has had central bankers stumped about how to approach regulation for an asset that resists regulatory oversight by its nature.

Speaking exclusively to CNBC, Stephen Poloz, governor of the Bank of Canada, joins CNBC's Karen Tso in The Sanctuary in Davos.