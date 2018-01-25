Don't expect a more hawkish ECB just yet, analysts say

The European Central Bank (ECB) is not expected to make any major policy announcements Thursday, despite signaling a growing appetite for revising its policy message in "early" 2018.

"We are about to begin of one of the most interesting phases for the ECB in a long time," Claus Vistesen, chief euro zone economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, told CNBC in a telephone interview.

Vistesen said ECB President Mario Draghi should expect to be faced with a "barrage" of questions over how fast the central bank is likely to change monetary policy, before adding it was about time he answered them.

"They have plenty of cover in terms of economic data to be more hawkish but, then again, this is Draghi right? Investors are not used to it," he added.