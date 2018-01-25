Euro surges as traders are left unconvinced by Mario Draghi's stance on stimulus

The euro surged Thursday afternoon to a new three-year high as doubts grew over the future of the European Central Bank's (ECB) stimulus program.

The currency hit the $1.25 level around 2:00 p.m. London time and was on track for its biggest weekly rise since May of last year. Traders noted that, despite comments from ECB President Mario Draghi on Thursday afternoon, they remain convinced that easy monetary policy in the region is coming to an end.

Draghi had said Thursday that the recent volatility in the exchange rate is a "source of uncertainty" and it therefore requires monitoring.

The euro has been on an upward trend against other currencies, including the U.S. dollar, for the past few weeks as the region's economy keeps improving and political risks dissipate. However, a stronger euro could hurt European exports and affect inflation in the euro zone — which the central bank has tried to support in the last few years — potentially prompting a change in its policy.

On Thursday, the ECB left its benchmark interest rate unchanged, quashing heightened expectations of an immediate change to monetary policy in 2018.

The ECB's interest rate on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility were kept at zero, 0.25 and -0.40 percent respectively.

Earlier in the month, the ECB's December meeting minutes said the central bank should revisit its communication stance in "early" 2018, prompting market participants to forecast policymakers were preparing to reduce their massive monetary stimulus program. The minutes, which were published on January 11, immediately pushed the euro more than 0.7 percent higher against the dollar, extending the single currency's rally throughout the opening days of the calendar year.